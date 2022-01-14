ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NYC Vax Law Hamstrings Irving, Nets in NBA Title Push

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3txq_0dlyW1hl00

An intriguing idea was floated this week by New York Daily New s writer Stefan Bondy: By paying relatively modest fines to New York City, the Brooklyn Nets could play Kyrie Irving in home games. The move would remedy a competitive disadvantage the Nets face in losing their star point guard for about half their games. It would also encounter legal and league barriers.

Per an executive order issued by then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last year, people who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are barred from entering the city’s sports arenas, including the Barclays Center, home of the Nets, and Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks play. The order applies to players on the Nets and Knicks, but not on other NBA teams. It also doesn’t cover the HSS Training Center, the Nets training facility in Brooklyn. HSS is considered a private office building and outside the order’s scope.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, is therefore ineligible to play in the Nets’ 19 remaining home regular season games and two road games at MSG. The Nets (26-15, third place in the Eastern Conference) are headed for the playoffs. Unless Irving gets vaccinated or the order is revoked, the former Celtics and Cavaliers star will miss some playoff games, too.

Irving’s permissions to play at the Nets’ NYC-based practice facility and in road games other than at MSG, and the fact that unvaccinated players from visiting teams can play at Barclays Center and MSG, have raised questions about the order’s underlying logic. Still, the order hasn’t been successfully challenged in court. Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams, sworn into office on Jan. 1, hasn’t revoked or revised it.

From a sports perspective, the order arguably undermines fair play for the Nets and Knicks. It deprives them of players who lawfully choose to not be vaccinated while allowing unvaccinated players on other teams to play. For the Nets this presents a conundrum. While controversial at times, the 29-year-old Irving is a seven-time All-Star and an NBA champion on a team with a realistic chance to win an NBA title this season. Losing Irving for home games puts them at a competitive disadvantage, especially in a playoff series. While it’s true that Irving could resolve the matter by getting vaccinated, he’s not obligated to do so: The NBA and NBPA have not negotiated a vaccine requirement.

Bondy notes that the penalty scheme for violating the order seems trivial in the context of an NBA team. He writes that the initial fine is $1,000, which rises to $2,000 for a second offense and $5,000 for each additional offense. Either Irving, who has earned more than $150 million in his career, or Nets owner Joe Tsai , whose team is worth $3.61 billion , would have no difficulty paying $100K and change in fines. It would be akin to a rounding error.

The language of the order, however, suggests that the penalty scheme could be enhanced and altered.

First, the potential fine is “ not less than ” $1,000 for a first offense, $2,000 for a second offense and $5,000 for a third and subsequent offense—meaning those dollar figures are floors, not ceilings.

Second, and more important, the order and accompanying documents indicate that other penalties may be possible. The order refers to the potential penalty of forfeiture and clarifies that the order can be enforced pursuant to provisions from the NYC Health Code and NYC Charter. Those provisions mention that “any violation of the health code shall be treated and punished as a misdemeanor.” They also indicate a refusal to comply, in certain situations, can become “triable by a judge of the New York city criminal court.” Meanwhile, a Q/A released by the city states that “repeated violations may result in . . . other enforcement action.”

None of this means that Irving or a Nets official would be arrested if he suited up for home games. However, it suggests that the government might not sit by idly should Irving and the Nets engage in blatant, high-profile defiance—particularly since most New Yorkers lack the financial wherewithal to easily pay thousands of dollars in fines.

Beyond the city’s authorities, the NBA would have grounds to sideline a Play Kyrie plot.

The NBA has determined that unvaccinated players barred from entering facilities are in breach of the uniform player contract (UPC). The UPC requires, among other things, that players be able to (lawfully) report to work. An unlawful entry into a facility would still constitute a breach. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted , the NBA obligates teams to follow applicable laws, including in regard to municipal executive orders and health ordinances.

Commissioner Adam Silver also has substantial legal authority to prevent conduct by teams and players he deems disruptive.

Article 24 of the league constitution explains the commissioner has discretion to issue penalties and take other actions “in the best interests of the Association.” As the person who oversees a franchise-based league where every franchise should (in theory) have an equal opportunity to succeed or fail, Silver might be concerned by the competitive disadvantage individual franchises face on account of state or municipal laws. But it seems unlikely Silver would find it in the league’s best interests for a player and team to evade restrictions that others, including Nets fans, follow. Plus, under Articles 35 and 35A, Silver can issue indefinite suspensions of players, owners and other team officials for non-compliance with laws or other detrimental conduct

In short, don’t expect to see Irving playing home games.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Sinclair’s NBA Rights Deal May Forestall $600 Million Loan Call

A month after locking in streaming rights for NHL games, Sinclair has closed a similar deal with the NBA that will further bolster its nascent direct-to-consumer service, while also securing $600 million in debt financing. As part of a renewal of its distribution deal with the NBA, Sinclair subsidiary Diamond Sports Group has nailed down the rights to stream live games to subscribers in 16 home markets. The deal further ratifies Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley’s recent assertion that the company will have sufficient content deals in hand ahead of the spring rollout of the new DTC platform. Among the 16...
NBA
Sportico

Dyal’s Atlanta Hawks’ Stake Bolsters NBA Private Equity Boomlet

The Atlanta Hawks are the latest NBA team to draw up a private equity play from Dyal HomeCourt Partners. The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that the club will sell almost 6% of the franchise to Dyal, the private equity fund owned by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL). Sportico first reported in December that Dyal was buying an undisclosed stake in a deal that valued the Hawks at nearly $2 billion. “The partnership between the Atlanta Hawks and Dyal HomeCourt Partners continues to demonstrate the value and growth potential that institutional investors see in NBA franchises,” NBA chief financial officer David Haber said...
NBA
Sportico

Patriots, Warriors, Yankees Top Teams for Winning, Creating Value

A decade ago, the Golden State Warriors were far from the NBA royalty they are today. They were a middling franchise financially and much worse on the court, with only a single playoff appearance in 18 seasons. The then-NBA-record $450 million Joe Lacob and Peter Guber paid for the team in 2010 was a bet on a complete franchise makeover. “Peter and I intend to do what we do best—innovating and building,” Lacob said in a statement announcing the purchase. “It is our passion to return the Warriors to greatness and build nothing short of a championship organization that will make...
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving drops truth bomb on possibly getting vaccinated after Kevin Durant injury

The Brooklyn Nets headed to Ohio to battle Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It would be the first full game they would play without their superstar Kevin Durant since he sprained his MCL during the home win versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Since this one was not in Brooklyn, they would have Kyrie Irving available to take on his former team. James Harden was available as well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Is Mad At Kyrie Irving: "I'm Not Talking About This Dude Anymore. I Just Hope They Lose. Period."

Kyrie Irving is a controversial figure in the NBA at this point, the Brooklyn Nets guard has recently returned to the court after missing the first 35 games of the season. Irving's stance on Covid-19 vaccination has caused arguments across the basketball world, and the Nets' decision to bring him back has led to even more controversy among basketball fans and media figures alike.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#Nba Players#Nyc#New York Daily New S#The Brooklyn Nets#The Barclays Center#The Nets And Knicks#The Hss Training Center#Hss#Msg#Celtics#Cavaliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
News Break
Politics
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving adamant on vaccine refusal

Kyrie Irving will not change his mind and get vaccinated against Covid-19 despite an injury to fellow Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant. Irving, 29, cannot play in Nets home games because of New York's ban on unvaccinated people in indoor venues. A knee ligament injury has sidelined Durant for a...
NBA
neworleanssun.com

Kyrie Irving helps Nets hold off Wizards

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added a season-high 27 off the bench to fuel the visiting Brooklyn Nets to a 119-118 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Washington whittled a 16-point deficit down to one point on two occasions, the last after Kyle Kuzma drained a...
NBA
netsdaily.com

GLUE GUYS: the bet the Nets are making on Kyrie Irving

Brian and Mike lay out everything Kyrie Irving is saying about whether he will get vaccinated (he won’t) and the gamble the Nets are making. Then at (27:00) Dr. Neeraj Patel - a bone/ligament fixer and super Nets fan - to figure out what Kevin Durant will look like when he comes back, a certain Knicks fan’s theory regarding KD’s injury and what is going on with Joe Harris’ rehab.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
BASKETBALL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
865
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy