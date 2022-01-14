Zac Brown Band has just announced their ‘Out in the Middle Tour’ for 2022

On Friday, January 14, Zac Brown Band has announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour this year.

The 2022 Out in the Middle Tour comes after the GRAMMY-winning band’s highly successful, 2021 The Comeback Tour . In ZBB’s press release, it’s noted that during the Out in the Middle Tour the band will “return to some of the nation’s most iconic venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows.”

The forthcoming tour will kick off in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22 and include stops across the United States, including a stop in Zac Brown’s hometown of Atlanta at Truist Park, as well as Chicago’s Wrigley Field and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Brown shared, “Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings.” He added, “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from The Comeback Tour . It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Caroline Jones , who also accompanied the band as a special guest during their The Comeback Tour , will join ZBB again during the Out in the Middle show dates. Additionally, Robert Randolph Band will serve as the opening act during select dates of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 21st at 10AM local time. Find tickets and more info here .

Check out the Zac Brown Band Out in the Middle Tour dates and locations below:

Friday, April 22 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Saturday, April 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium+

Friday, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center+

Sunday, May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Real Life Amphitheater

Thursday, June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Friday, June 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+

Friday, June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park+

Friday, July 8 – Akron, OH – Dowed Field*

Saturday, July 9 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field+

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park^+

Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+

Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field+

Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course*

Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion+

Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+

Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion+

Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place+

Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+

Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center+

Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl+

Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena+

Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field**

ADDITIONAL 2022 PERFORMANCE DATES:

May 21 – Frisco, TX – Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend*

Aug 25 – Put-in-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay*

*Tickets on-sale now

**Ticket on-sale date to be announced

^Tickets go on-sale Thursday, January 20th

+Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

