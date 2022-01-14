ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 separate arrests for sex crimes against minors, officials say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1di316_0dlyV5CS00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in separate cases regarding exploitation minors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvZPR_0dlyV5CS00
Brian Todd Williams

According to a sheriff’s office press release, on Jan. 6, officials were alerted that a minor was allegedly “touched inappropriately” in their sleep by Brian Todd Williams, 51, of Liberty while sleeping at his home.

After an investigation, Williams was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

In a separate release, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office also made an arrest in a child exploitation case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDsft_0dlyV5CS00
Richard Hultz

According to the release, they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the Fall of 2021 regarded sexual abuse material being uploaded on the app KiK.

Detectives opened an investigation after receiving this tip and that led to the granting of a search warrant for a home in Haw River. During the investigation, a “mobile device” was found to contain sexual abuse material, images and videos.

Richard Hultz, 53, was arrested on the scene and charged with six counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of minors. He was given a $60,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man arrested on murder charge after deadly shooting over ‘personal differences’ in Forsyth County, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting at a Forsyth County mobile home park, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies responded to a shooting in Peacehaven Mobile Home Park at Hollow Ridge Drive. At the scene, investigators found Bartalome Palacios Mundo dead. Deputies […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested last night for robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrest came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse police Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue around 7:19 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX8 News

Davie County deputies searching for man wanted for murder

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davie County deputies are searching for a man wh0o is wanted for one count of murder. Deputies obtained a warrant for Quincy Hannah for one county of murder, and he is thought to have fled the area. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamance, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Liberty, NC
City
Haw River, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

1 in hospital after drive-by shooting in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Wednesday night. The shooting happened on Gordon Street. One victim was shot and has non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired into a home. No suspect information is available at this time. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Sex Abuse#Wghp#Kik#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Two Marines killed, 15 injured, two of them airlifted after crash involving Camp Lejeune truck; driver facing charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Louis Barrera, 19, of Springfield, Tenn., is facing charges of exceeding safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Never going back to Pine Ridge’: Families share concerns about care at Thomasville nursing home after 2 residents found dead

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two patients remain in the hospital in critical condition after being found in need of severe medical care on Sunday night at the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville.   Police were called to the facility just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check after families reported not […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Randleman Road closed after SUV crashes into utility pole in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to police. Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported crash that took down powerlines between Meadowview Road and Interstate 40. Officers say an SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole. Investigators believe the crash was not weather-related. The road […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy