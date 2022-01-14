Alamance County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 separate arrests for sex crimes against minors, officials say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in separate cases regarding exploitation minors.

Brian Todd Williams

According to a sheriff’s office press release, on Jan. 6, officials were alerted that a minor was allegedly “touched inappropriately” in their sleep by Brian Todd Williams, 51, of Liberty while sleeping at his home.

After an investigation, Williams was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

In a separate release, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office also made an arrest in a child exploitation case.

Richard Hultz

According to the release, they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the Fall of 2021 regarded sexual abuse material being uploaded on the app KiK.

Detectives opened an investigation after receiving this tip and that led to the granting of a search warrant for a home in Haw River. During the investigation, a “mobile device” was found to contain sexual abuse material, images and videos.

Richard Hultz, 53, was arrested on the scene and charged with six counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of minors. He was given a $60,000 secured bond.

