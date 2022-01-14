Police offer safety tips for Kent businesses

This week the Kent Police Department offered the following safety tips for local businesses:

SAFETY TIPS FOR KENT BUSINESSES

Recently we have seen an uptick in burglaries to our Kent businesses; many of these burglaries have been on our East Hill.

One of the most popular methods to gain entry has been to smash windows and doors.

Our Kent Detectives are actively investigating and some arrests have already been made. They are actively seeking other persons involved.

Here are few crime prevention tips from KPD’s Community Education Team that could help: