Kent, WA

Police offer safety tips for Kent businesses

 5 days ago
This week the Kent Police Department offered the following safety tips for local businesses:

SAFETY TIPS FOR KENT BUSINESSES

Recently we have seen an uptick in burglaries to our Kent businesses; many of these burglaries have been on our East Hill.

One of the most popular methods to gain entry has been to smash windows and doors.

Our Kent Detectives are actively investigating and some arrests have already been made. They are actively seeking other persons involved.

Here are few crime prevention tips from KPD’s Community Education Team that could help:

  • Remove the till from your registers. Some business place them on top of the counter making it obvious there is no cash left.
  • Consider leaving a sign visible on front about cameras and how no cash is kept overnight.
  • Make sure no signs are blocking visual inside the store.
  • Visible cameras and audible alarms are great deterrents.
  • Consider smash-resistant glass or metal accordion style security doors.
  • Motion sensing lights and sounds can deter subjects as well.
  • Consider talking with your property owner or manager if lighting is not sufficient at night, or trees and foliage block visibility.

Comments / 0

 

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

