Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Fix Is Coming Next Week, 343 Says

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hotfix to address ongoing matchmaking issues related to Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode is slated to arrive in the middle of next week, according to developer 343 Industries. The patch has completed testing and is currently going through the Xbox certification process and should be good to...

