90 Day Fiancé stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky may have taken on more than they anticipated when it comes to their plan to move Annie's 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber from Thailand over to the U.S. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie worries her brother is not the same person she once knew when his unenthusiastic greeting starts to get to her.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO