BOISE — As the omicron variant spreads in Idaho, health care providers across the state are doing what they can to provide for their patients even as the variant has sickened health care workers. “This means that health care capacity is decreasing while demand for services is increasing,” said David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, at a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Health care systems are under a tremendous amount of stress right now, and we expect that to get...

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO