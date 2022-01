President Joe Biden announced in December that his administration was caught off guard by the omicron variant and that the government would be sending out free rapid tests. Fast forward a few weeks. The peak of omicron is likely upon us or passing, yet tests are still hard to come by on store shelves, and the government has yet to ship a single test to a single household. The USPS says that when it does start shipping the tests, other services might take a hit because of staffing shortages.

