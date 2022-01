Neom Blockchain Technologies company announced that it will allocate 10 million dollars for start-ups that offer innovative solutions for smart cities and benefit societies in the metaverse area, with high added value. The technology company stated that they had started initiatives for fast and reliable funding of start-ups who offer sustainable and innovative solutions that want to have a say in the world of the future. Also, they will ensure that the funding process is carried out in a transparent, fast, and reliable way by cooperating with various investment funds in Europe and the Middle East.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO