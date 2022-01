Call of Duty's rumored Attack on Titan crossover has been officially revealed by Activision, and it's joining Warzone and Vanguard's midseason update next week. The crossover kicks off on January 20 and will add the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle, a 10-item collection that'll let you slice through your enemies Levi Ackerman-style, big honkin' blade and all. That's right; the Titan Piercer is a new weapon blueprint coming to Warzone and Vanguard multiplayer that's modeled after the same blades designed to fend of titans in Attack on Titan. Whether it's zombies or other players, we're pretty sure the Titan Piercer is up to the task.

