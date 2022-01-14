ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s running for U.S. Senate in 2022?

By Lauren Rude
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race.

To learn more about each candidate, visit their campaign website by clicking on their name below:

Republicans

Dave McCormick
Carla Sands
Jeff Bartos
Everett Stern
George Bochetto
Mehmet Oz
Sean Gale
Kathy Barnette

Democrats

Val Arkoosh
John Fetterman
Malcolm Kenyatta
Kevin Baumlin
Eric Orts
Alexandra Khalil
Sharif Street
Conor Lamb

This page will continue to be updated as candidates join or drop from the race. Links to each candidate’s campaign page will also be updated as they become available. Plus, visit Pennsylvania Politics or Your Local Election HQ on abc27.com for more information on upcoming elections.

