ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Cocktail pioneer Derek Brown's new message: Sophisticated drinks don't require alcohol

By M. Carrie Allan
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI met Derek Brown as many have, when he was holding court behind the bar - specifically, the old iteration of the Columbia Room, back when it was just a room, a temple of mixology hidden away inside the rowdier Passenger bar in Washington. That evening, he took our little entourage...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

Doing dry January? Try these non-alcoholic TikTok drink recipes

After a holiday season of excess, cutting out alcohol can be a healthy way to start off the year. If you’re trying dry January this year, these TikTok mocktail recipes will give you something delicious to drink for your evening nightcap.
RECIPES
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Recipes for cocktails with little or no alcohol

Charles Joly, Co-Founder of Crafthouse Cocktails and World-Champion Bartender. Winter Pimms Cup (~6% abv) Prep: Combine Pimm’s, lemon juice, blood orange juice and rosemary syrup in a shaker with ice. Briefly shake, pour over fresh ice into collins glass, top with ginger beer and stir to combine. Garnish with...
RECIPES
wnynewsnow.com

To-Go Alcoholic Drinks May Come Back To New York State

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) – During Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State this week, she proposed bringing take-home alcoholic drinks. It was wildly popular during the beginning of the pandemic, only coming to an end this past June when New York ended its disaster declaration. Hochul wants to push for alcoholic drink orders to-go to be legalized.
HORSEHEADS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Drinking Alcohol#Cdc#Food Drink#Getaway#Un#National Archives#American
Time Out Chicago

Where to find delicious non-alcoholic cocktails in Chicago

Whether you're sober, observing Dry January or simply trying to cut back on your alcohol consumption, there's no need to give up cocktails—not the spirit-free variety, at least. Bars and restaurants throughout Chicago have been adding booze-free mixed drinks to their offerings for years, and now there seems to be more zero-proof options available throughout the city than ever before. From mocktails that emulate a hot toddy or a gin and tonic to original creations that make use of interesting ingredients (fermented mushrooms, mustard seed or a spirit-free Fernet), you don't have to sacrifice flavor if you're looking for something non-alcoholic to drink. Whether you're headed to a Chicago cocktail bar or one of the best restaurants in Chicago, here are some delicious non-alcoholic cocktail recommendations.
CHICAGO, IL
Beaumont Enterprise

Fresca to launch line of ready to drink cocktails

A popular Coca-Cola beverage is getting involved in the cocktail game. Fresca, the citrus-flavored soft drink, will be launching a line of canned cocktails called Fresca Mixed. “As we emerge from the pandemic and look to long-term growth, we recognize that we must evolve our business models to address the...
FOOD & DRINKS
winemag.com

Yes, Non-Alcoholic Cocktails are Expensive. Here’s Why.

Last fall, I debuted a special cocktail at Columbia Room, the bar I own in Washington, D.C., that included black ants. It was inspired by chefs like Noma’s Rene Redzepi, who incorporate black ants in their food for their tangy, citrusy characteristics. The drink at Columbia Room was served with or without alcohol, and both versions cost $18.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Enjoy a cocktail from Skiptown's new menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Head to Skiptown to try their new cocktails!. The Vodka One: Vodka, ginger beer, lemon juice, strawberry puree, and muddled mint. - $12 (this is like a strawberry mule) The Purple One: Raspberry vodka, pea flower, and a splash of grapefruit soda with blueberries and a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatelaine.com

Alcohol-Free Rose Garden Cocktail

This fresh and vibrant lowball is a great antidote to the mid-winter blues. It combines the floral notes of Ceder’s Pink Rose faux gin with honey and bright pink grapefruit, which, like all citrus, is at its peak in winter.—Christine Sismondo. Ingredients. 1 small slice lemon peel. 2...
DRINKS
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Umbrella Dry Drinks to Provide a Sophisticated Alcohol Alternative in Alexandria

Dry January, which involves giving up alcohol for the first month of the year is growing in popularity, and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol and the reasons why they drink. More restaurants have been adding non-alcoholic alternatives to their menus that go beyond soda, juice or water.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Mashed

Talenti's New Flavors Are Like Cocktails In A Jar

When Talenti arrived in the U.S. (from Argentina) in the form of a Dallas, Texas-based stand-alone gelateria in 2003, it quickly established itself as a top source for authentic, artisan-crafted gelato. (Quick refresher: Gelato is a velvety-textured intensely flavored frozen, churned dessert made from "more milk and less cream" than ice cream, per the Talenti website's FAQ.) Today, Talenti, which became a member of the Unilever product portfolio in 2014, is widely distributed and comes in dozens of flavors.
DALLAS, TX
thecut.com

I’m Tired of Explaining Why I Don’t Drink

My last drink occurred just like my first. In a crowded room, surrounded by people I wanted to be like and be liked by. Last April, I went to a party in the West Village. Surrounded by beautiful, shiny people, I felt dull and alone. Nursing a drink like everyone else, I just wanted to go home. That night I realized something I had ignored for a long time: Social drinking did not make me social. It made me want to crawl in a hole.
DRINKS
williams-sonoma.com

It Won’t Have to be Dry January for You to Want to Sip these Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Drynuary is here, so why are we torturing with you with this cocktail photo?!. Because it’s not a cocktail, is why. It’s a non-alcoholic “elixir” fashioned after our most popular coconut-lime margarita. There’s not a drop of liquor in it, and it’s just for you. Whether you love the word “mocktail” or loathe it, we have the non-alcoholic recipes to help make this season a more delightful one to stay hygge indoors.
DRINKS
iheart.com

Coca-Cola to Launch Alcoholic Fresca Cocktails

This sounds interesting!! Coca-Cola just announced they will be launching a line of Fresca canned cocktails, named Fresca Mixed. Fresca is a grapefruit and citrus flavored soda, and the new product is described “a line of full-flavored, spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails”. It is expected to come out some time this year. Are you planning on trying these out?
DRINKS
WNYT

Alcohol producers say they're forgotten in Hochul's drinks to-go plan

Plenty of people cheered Gov. Kathy Hochul's call to permanently bring back alcohol to-go sales in New York state. However, those who produce that alcohol say they were forgotten. When restaurants and bars got the green light to package up mixed drinks and other libations last year, the provisions also...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy