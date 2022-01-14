ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Decatur police ID man accused of kidnapping woman, shooting her at ATM

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESW0k_0dlyTlvB00
Decatur Police search for robbery, kidnapping and shooting suspect (City of Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police have issued arrest warrants for a 20-year-old man who they believe kidnapped and shot a woman on Dec. 30.

They released video of the incident on Jan. 6. with the hope someone could help them identify a suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said Torrance Hall is accused of approaching a woman and forcing her into a car at gunpoint. They said he forced her to drive to several area ATMs and withdraw money from her account.

They said Hall and the woman stopped at an ATM on Memorial Drive when Hall shot the woman in the leg and ran from the scene.

Police said the woman was able to driver herself to a nearby hospital and was treated for her injuries.

Police said the arrest warrants included one count of kidnapping, one count of hijacking a motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information on Hall to contact police at 404-373-6551 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Hours before pastor’s wife charged with holding people captive, attorney says they’re innocent

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin police announced Thursday evening that they have arrested the wife of a pastor accused of running an unlicensed personal care home. Sophia Simm-Bankston has been charged with false imprisonment, following her husband’s arrest last week for allegedly running an unlicensed group home, holding eight people against their will and taking money from the elderly and disabled.
GRIFFIN, GA
WSB Radio

Maryland deputies find man dead in home with more than 100 snakes inside

POMFRET, Md. — A man was found dead in a Maryland home on Wednesday, and deputies said more than 100 snakes were found inside the residence. David Riston, 49, of Pomfret, was identified as the man found inside the home, WJLA-TV reported. The snakes -- some venomous and illegal in Maryland -- all were in cages when deputies arrived at the man’s home, according to WRC-TV.
POMFRET, MD
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy