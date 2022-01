Cloud9 fans better have their Sunday’s best ironed, pressed, and ready to go, because church is just a week away. Cloud9’s 2022 campaign is shaping up to be one that historians will look back upon in either confusion or admiration. NA’s last hope brought in three new players, one new coach, and one surprising role swap for the 2022 season, and fans are excited. Lock In starts on January 14, and it’s this preseason tournament where audiences will get to witness the brand new Cloud9.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO