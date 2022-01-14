ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Vax mandate coming for U of M indoor events

By Adam Carter
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3kt0_0dlyT7tU00

The University of Minnesota is instituting a vaccine mandate for larger indoor events.

Effective January 26th, the University will require proof of vaccination or a 72 hour negative test to enter an indoor event of 200 people or more at all University of Minnesota campuses.

"We are watching U of M trained physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and others strain to carry their unceasing workload," said University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel. "We are listening to stories of our students and graduates who serve in overcrowded facilities and worry for their patients. We must think of health and safety, but in a context of how many in our University family need our support."

That includes sporting events, performances, and special lectures. It does not include dining halls or normal academic instruction.

The vaccine requirement will be in place through at least February 9th.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

U of M Systems Announces Temporary Proof of Vaccination Policy at Indoor Events

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota on Friday announced a new temporary proof of vaccination policy for all indoor events on any of its University campuses. According to a Friday message from University President Joan Gabel, this policy will be in effect from Wednesday, January 26 through at least Wednesday, February 9.
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

U of M to require proof of vaccination for attendance at indoor events

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend indoor events at the University of Minnesota. Levels of COVID-19 detected in Twin Cities wastewater began increasing significantly around December 22, 2021. Minnesota’s average COVID-19 test positivity rate was 21.6%. The community COVID-19 testing site at the Minneapolis Convention Center is being moved to U.S. Bank Stadium next week to make room for the Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, which is advertising that proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test are not required in order to attend the show.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

U of M imposing temporary COVID vaccine mandate for large events

(FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota is imposing a temporary vaccine mandate for large indoor events. Starting Friday, everyone over the age of 5 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken in the last 72 hours to attend indoor events with more than 200 people.
MINNESOTA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Tech no longer requiring COVID vaccinations, mandatory testing for employees

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed several executive actions over the weekend — including one ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees — Virginia Tech announced that university employees will no longer be required to receive the vaccine, report their vaccination status, or participate in mandatory testing. However, the university says […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Health And Safety#College#Umnews
communityadvocate.com

Northborough Board of Health approves indoor mask mandate

NORTHBOROUGH – A mask mandate will go into effect on Monday after it was approved by the Northborough Board of Health 4-1 on Jan. 6. Chair Glenn French suggested that the mandate should be temporary and go month by month. “I am in favor of the mandate,” said member...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Students Hold Walkout Over District’s Response To COVID Pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout was held Tuesday in St. Paul, with hundreds across the district demanding better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school. Some of the St. Paul students in the group Minnesota Teen Activists, which organized the walkout, met Tuesday morning to announce their demands for the district, which include more KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning. Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
q106fm.com

U of M president ousted

ANN ARBOR, MI — Mark Schlissel is out as president of the University of Michigan after the Board of Regents investigated an inappropriate relationship he had with a university employee. Schlissel was fired Saturday with the Regents using his own policy about banning such relationships. They also released 118...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy