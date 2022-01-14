Vax mandate coming for U of M indoor events

The University of Minnesota is instituting a vaccine mandate for larger indoor events.

Effective January 26th, the University will require proof of vaccination or a 72 hour negative test to enter an indoor event of 200 people or more at all University of Minnesota campuses.

"We are watching U of M trained physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and others strain to carry their unceasing workload," said University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel. "We are listening to stories of our students and graduates who serve in overcrowded facilities and worry for their patients. We must think of health and safety, but in a context of how many in our University family need our support."

That includes sporting events, performances, and special lectures. It does not include dining halls or normal academic instruction.

The vaccine requirement will be in place through at least February 9th.