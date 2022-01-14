ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen to Headline ‘The Santa Clause’ Sequel Series on Disney+

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen is getting back into the holiday spirit as he prepares to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in the newly announced Disney+ revival series The Santa Clause. Currently, a working title, The Santa Clause, is a limited sequel series that follows Allen’s version of Santa who was first introduced...

Deadline

Jelani Alladin Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is set as a series regular in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast (working title) prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Briana Middleton and Fra Fee. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s...
TV SERIES
Fatherly

Tim Allen Is Shockingly Returning to His Most Famous Role

Remember when Tim Allen killed Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when he scared the jolly man who was on the roof delivering presents in The Santa Clause? It was a strange start to a kid movie, for Santa to essentially die, with the movie following a reluctant man forced to take over Santa’s duties thanks to a binding legal clause.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
TVLine

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior. The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.” In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight‘s six-episode first season also stars May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke. Of...
NFL
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Martin Kove To Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Kove, otherwise known as Sensei John Kreese, is hosting his own Cobra Kai podcast. The actor has teamed up with LiveOne-owned audio platform PodcastOne, to launch Cobra Koves. The series, which launches on January 20, will see Kove, who starred in the original Karate Kid movies as well as the television spin-off, and his kids, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, recap episodes of the Netflix drama series. Kove will also share stories from the original trilogy of movies as well as give insight into their own family. It will also feature a range of guests including actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer Set for Macro Lodge Virtual Events

Charles D. King and his Macro team are back with another installment of the Macro Lodge led by Stacey Walker King, like this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the 5th annual event will be virtual. Presented by Chase Sapphire, the three days of programming run Jan. 21-23 with a focus on panels, programs and events that shine a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and people of color. Hosted by King and the company’s Walker King, chief brand officer (and King’s wife), the MACRO Lodge is open to fest attendees and the general public for viewing at a custom website. Macro Lodge’s programming partners...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

