Wildlife Friday on KLBK: Meet the “Scrooge” baby squirrels!

Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Jett an energetic enthusiastic 2 year old dog who is more than ready for his forever home. Jett seems to get along with just about everyone. He enjoys the company of other dogs, cats, kids just about everybody it seems. Jett like all the animals at the shelter is neutered, vaccinated and microchiped. While you are at the shelter checking Jett out be sure to ask about the upcoming Polar Plunge for the shelter.
