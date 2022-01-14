Wildlife Friday on KLBK: Meet the “Scrooge” baby squirrels!

When I was about four years old my Daddy started taking me squirrel hunting. It soon became my favorite thing to do. Back in those days there were no deer or turkey in this part of the country. So if you went hunting you were going after squirrels, rabbits, quail or dove. The rule at my house was that if you killed something you had to clean it and you had to eat it. We ate a lot of squirrels. That’s when I learned that anything fried in bacon grease tasted good! Daddy taught me a lot on our squirrel hunting trips. He was a still hunter. He taught me how to be still. He taught me patience. He showed me that if you stayed still in the woods for about five minutes the animals would forget you were there. Hunting with my father was a source of great joy for me.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO