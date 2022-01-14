ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

23-year-old teacher murdered in Ireland – midnight

Cover picture for the articleIn Ireland, 23-year-old teacher Ashling M. Was assassinated. So far no trace of the culprit. Emergency services are looking for that person at full speed. (Icon) The procession takes place in several towns on Friday. Like the capital Dublin here. A young teacher mourns in Ireland. 23-year-old Ashling M....

BBC

Attack on 16-year-old in Glasgow was 'attempted murder'

An attack on a 16-year-old boy in Glasgow is being treated as attempted murder, police have said. The teenager was found with serious injuries in the Kilmuir Crescent area of Thornliebank on Friday night. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a stable condition.
The Independent

Taoiseach calls for zero-tolerance approach to violence against women

Ireland’s Premier Micheal Martin has said he wants a zero-tolerance approach to violence against women.He described it as a problem that can only be solved by all of society.The Taoiseach was speaking in the Irish Parliament the day after the funeral of Ashling Murphy a young teacher who was murdered while out running in Co Offaly last week.Mr Martin, who attended the funeral, said on behalf of his Government he wanted to convey profound sympathy and sorrow to her family, partner, colleagues, pupils and the wider community.He was challenged by Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald to take action now,...
BBC

Ricky Collins: Man jailed for 23 years over Killamarsh murder

A man has been jailed for life for murdering another man in a street assault. Ricky Collins, from Sheffield, was stabbed in his body and arm during a row in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in March 2021. The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but died hours later after one of the wounds...
NewsBreak
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
The Independent

Chinese couple sentenced to death for killing the man’s two young children so they could start a new family

A Chinese couple have been sentenced to death for conspiring to kill the man’s two children from his previous marriage — just so they could start a new family.The man and woman “violated both the law and moral limits” for the act that caused “a terrible social influence,” a Chinese court said while delivering the conviction on Tuesday.Zhang Bo had began an extra-marital affair with Ye Chengchen from China’s Chongqing municipality and soon after Zhang divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February last year, the two decided to kill the children.The father threw his one-year-old son and two-year-old daughter out...
The Guardian

Sinéad O’Connor criticises Irish authorities after death of son Shane

Sinéad O’Connor has criticised the Irish authorities after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, whom she alleges left hospital while “on suicide watch”. The singer announced the news of Shane’s death on social media on Saturday, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
