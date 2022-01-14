ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Rep. John Katko will retire, not seek fifth term in Congress

 5 days ago
U.S. Rep. John Katko will not seek re-election.

The Republican based in Camillus said he would retire at the end of the year. Until recently, rumors of Katie’s retirement were few and far between.

In October he had $1.2 million cash on hand for his re-election bid.

“After 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress,” Katko said in a statement. “So that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.”

Katko was an at-times critic of former President Donald Trump, which resulted in hefty criticism from constituents in his district.

