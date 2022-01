The beloved P. Terry’s Burger Stand chain is beefing up its presence in the Austin area with three more locations. Austin-based P. Terry’s — lauded for its burgers, fries, and shakes, along with the restaurants’ retro design elements — recently revealed plans for new locations in Bastrop, Cedar Park, and East Austin. All three restaurants are supposed to open in 2023, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. A spokeswoman for P. Terry’s confirmed the locations and construction timelines.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO