ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security: 2022 monthly payment schedule

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

Americans collecting Social Security can expect larger checks this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvVJY_0dlyQ74X00

This is thanks to the COLA increase that went into effect this month.

Over 64 million Americans will benefit from this.

This is the highest COLA increase since 1982.

The only other time it came this close was in 2009 when it jumped 5.8%.

Social Security: Different types of benefits

When will Social Security payments be sent?

Payments are sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month.

The day yours is sent depends on when your birthday falls.

Anyone with a birthday between the 1st and 10th can expect their checks on the second Wednesday.

Those with birthdays falling on the 11th-20th will see their payments on the third Wednesday.

Finally, anyone who’s birthday lands on the 21st and after will see their checks the final Wednesday of the month.

Social Security: Lump sum payment explained

Monthly schedule for 2022 Social Security payments

Jan. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Jan. 12

Third Wednesday: Jan. 19

Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 26

Feb. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Feb. 9

Third Wednesday: Feb. 16

Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 23

Social Security: 73% think it will be depleted

March 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: March 9

Third Wednesday: March 16

Fourth Wednesday: March 23

April 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: April 13

Third Wednesday: April 20

Fourth Wednesday: April 27

May 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: May 11

Third Wednesday: May 18

Fourth Wednesday: May 25

June 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: June 8

Third Wednesday: June 15

Fourth Wednesday: June 22

July 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: July 13

Third Wednesday: July 20

Fourth Wednesday: July 27

Aug. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Aug. 10

Third Wednesday: Aug. 17

Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 24

How to get the max $4,194 benefit

Sept. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Sept. 14

Third Wednesday: Sept. 21

Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 28

Oct. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Oct. 12

Third Wednesday: Oct. 19

Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 26

Nov. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Nov. 9

Third Wednesday: Nov. 16

Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 23

Dec. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Dec. 14

Third Wednesday: Dec. 21

Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 28

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Which Social Security Recipients Will Get an Extra $200 in January?

The 2022 COLA increases have been applied to new Social Security payments for January, and the first checks have already started to hit bank accounts. This year, the highest COLA ever will be applied to benefits, with a 5.9% increase to account for rampant and sudden inflation during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Special stimulus check payments up to $1,261 are available – do you qualify?

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Millions of Americans are about to get what amounts to a pay hike. That’s thanks to a cost of living adjustment (also known as a COLA) that’s giving a boost to these disabled Americans’ Supplemental Security Income and other Social Security benefits. That COLA stems from a key measure of consumer inflation from the US Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics — the Consumer Price Index. That index tracks the price of certain goods and services bought by households. And it soared 7 percent in 2021,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Payment Schedule#Americans#Cola
Republic Monitor

$1,657 Social Security Checks To Be Sent Tomorrow To Eligible Americans

On January 19, the Social Security checks worth $1,657 will be sent out to every eligible American as part of the Cola increase in 2022. As part of the Cola increase Social Security in 2022, starting January 19, those who were born between the 11th and 20th will get their checks on the third Wednesday of each month. Following the upcoming checks, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment amounts increase with the cost-of-living increases that apply to Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 going out in 1 day

In just one day millions of Americans can expect a Social Security payment worth $1,657. This will be the first check with the 5.9% COLA increase in it for 2022. The increase began at the start of 2022 thanks to the COLA boost that was put into effect for the high rate of inflation in 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Full retirement age change in 2022

This year Social Security saw a lot of new changes, including a new full retirement age. The FRA is now 67 for anyone turning 62 in the year 2022. You may start to receive your benefits at the age of 62, but you’ll see a significant decrease since you’re claiming ahead of your FRA.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS Set to Send Next Wave of Stimulus Payments by Check or Debit Card

It was reported today by the Internal Revenue Service that the next batch of Economic Impact Payments will be distributed to taxpayers this week, with the majority of these being issued in the form of paper checks or prepaid debit cards. It is possible that some people will see these...
U.S. POLITICS
koamnewsnow.com

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

The average senior on Social Security is eligible for a monthly benefit of $1,657. But some seniors will collect a lot more money than that. The highest monthly benefit Social Security recipients can collect this year is $4,194. But snagging that benefit isn’t an easy feat to accomplish. If you want to set yourself up for the maximum Social Security benefit, here’s what you need to do.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
Sentinel

Social Security 2022 Update: Will You Get the $1657 COLA Boost?

The cost of living adjustments released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics stands at 5.9%, the highest in the last 4 decades. For Americans, it directly translates to a huge jump in the maximum money they can claim in Social Security every year. The maximum amount that can be claimed this year is $4,124 per month.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Tips to know before you claim benefits

There are various types of Social Security that Americans might qualify for. Right now, individuals collecting Social Security are getting average payments of $1,657 with the COLA increase. Depending on which benefit you get, you may see different amounts. Social Security: Full retirement age change in 2022. Four types of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy