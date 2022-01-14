Social Security: 2022 monthly payment schedule

Americans collecting Social Security can expect larger checks this month.

This is thanks to the COLA increase that went into effect this month.

Over 64 million Americans will benefit from this.

This is the highest COLA increase since 1982.

The only other time it came this close was in 2009 when it jumped 5.8%.

When will Social Security payments be sent?

Payments are sent on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month.

The day yours is sent depends on when your birthday falls.

Anyone with a birthday between the 1st and 10th can expect their checks on the second Wednesday.

Those with birthdays falling on the 11th-20th will see their payments on the third Wednesday.

Finally, anyone who’s birthday lands on the 21st and after will see their checks the final Wednesday of the month.

Monthly schedule for 2022 Social Security payments

Jan. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Jan. 12

Third Wednesday: Jan. 19

Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 26

Feb. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Feb. 9

Third Wednesday: Feb. 16

Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 23

March 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: March 9

Third Wednesday: March 16

Fourth Wednesday: March 23

April 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: April 13

Third Wednesday: April 20

Fourth Wednesday: April 27

May 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: May 11

Third Wednesday: May 18

Fourth Wednesday: May 25

June 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: June 8

Third Wednesday: June 15

Fourth Wednesday: June 22

July 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: July 13

Third Wednesday: July 20

Fourth Wednesday: July 27

Aug. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Aug. 10

Third Wednesday: Aug. 17

Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 24

Sept. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Sept. 14

Third Wednesday: Sept. 21

Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 28

Oct. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Oct. 12

Third Wednesday: Oct. 19

Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 26

Nov. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Nov. 9

Third Wednesday: Nov. 16

Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 23

Dec. 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Dec. 14

Third Wednesday: Dec. 21

Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 28