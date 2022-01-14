ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Lionel Messi to miss Paris Saint-Germain match vs. Brest after COVID-19 absence

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
Lionel Messi Witters Sport-USA TODAY Sports

It was learned last week that superstar Lionel Messi was returning to train with Paris Saint-Germain after he tested positive for COVID-19 the previous weekend.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner still needs a little more time to recover.

"Having made good progress, Lionel Messi is continuing to work with the club's medical and performance staff and will gradually rejoin the squad next week," Paris Saint-Germain shared in a brief update on Friday.

This confirms Messi won't be available for selection for Saturday's Ligue 1 match versus Brest.

In a message shared Thursday, Messi announced that getting over the virus took "longer than I thought" but also that he is working to return to action:

According to Goal's Dan Bernstein, Messi last featured for PSG on Dec. 22.

"Our analysis with Leo is day-by-day and we hope to have him back very soon," PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino told reporters Friday, per Jonathan Johnson of CBS Sports.

The news isn't all that troubling for the Parisians, as they sit comfortably atop the league table on 47 points, 11 ahead of second-place Nice. Brest, meanwhile, are 13th and on 25 points.

Following Saturday's game, PSG will next face Stade de Reims on Jan. 23. Messi's status for that match likely won't be confirmed until later next week, when he ideally will have improved his fitness to the point he can, at worst, come off the bench as a second-half substitute.

