22-year-old arrested in New Year’s double homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — A 22-year-old has been arrested in a New Year’s double homicide on Blake Street that left another two people wounded.

Levi Floyd Diecidue, 22, faces counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder with extreme indifference and first-degree assault, according to a Denver Police Department news release. He was arrested on Thursday.

Police said the probable cause statement in the case is under seal, so no other details were immediately available on Friday. The department also said a booking photo is “unavailable,” as police are still contacting witnesses “and releasing a photo could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.”

The coroner has identified the two people killed as Devonte Phillips and Hiyaw Zewdie. The two died at the shooting scene in the 1900 block of Blake Street . It happened just before 2 a.m. Another two men were wounded.

After the crime, Denver suspended the licenses for nearby Cabin Taphouse, located at 1919 Blake St., pending a hearing with the Department of Excise and Licenses.

