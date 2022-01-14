ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau Cyclones push for playoff berth

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Cyclones take on the Milwaukee Power on Saturday at the Ozaukee Ice Center as they power their way toward the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The puck drops at 12:30pm on HockeyTV.

Milwaukee comes into the weekend with a (11-18-1-1) record. After sweeping the St. Louis Jr. Blues last weekend, the Cyclones come into the weekend with a (13-17-0-1) record.

What to Watch For

Watch for Cyclones defenseman Derek Cagle to continue his fantastic play as of late. Cagle earned the NA3HL’s Central Star of the Week after racking up six assists against the Jr. Blues last weekend. The Power are led by Defenseman Mason Ausmus who has eleven goals and seventeen assists in twenty-six games played.

The Cyclones are excited to compete in their upcoming games with the playoffs right around the corner. Wausau has a three-point lead on the Milwaukee Power for the final playoff spot. When asked about the teams’ games in the upcoming weeks, Head Coach Colin Bailey said, “We have been playing some good hockey over the past couple of weeks and hope to keep that rolling with sixteen games remaining in the season.”

Between the Pipes

Wausau is expected to start Zach Dosan in net. Dosan comes into the weekend with a (6-9-0-0) record and .915 save percentage. The Power are expected to start Spencer Northway in the net for the series. Northway comes into the weekend with a (8-9-1-1) record and a .921 save percentage.

The Cyclones are back at home next weekend to take on the Willmar WarHawks. Friday, January 21st will be Cyclones Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Budweiser. Reserve your seats today at wausaucyclones.com.

