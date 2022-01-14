Excellon Resources Releases Results from Platosa Drilling

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is reporting financial results for the third quarter, the period ended Nov. 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include quarterly revenue of $5.9 million, an increase of $1.02 million or 21% over Q3 2020; year-over-year quarterly growth in its telecommunications products & services business revenue of $2.8 million, a 580% increase over Q3 2020; quarterly loss in SMS & MMS business revenue of $1.78 million, or 40% compared to the same period in 2020; and no revenues in its big data division. In addition, the company showed gross profits of $967,075, a 56% increase over Q3 2020 numbers. “The third quarter finished strong with $5.9 million in revenue and an acceleration of our top up business,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release. “During the quarter we were aggressive in rolling out our collaboration with China Mobile in the Fujian province. We had to reallocate our resources into telecom which slowed the spectacular revenue growth in SMS that we had seen in the past. While there was no revenue from big data during the current quarter, there was considerable time spent on continuing discussions with Pacific Life Re, the global life reinsurance company. . . . Our balance sheet continues to strengthen with over $5.6 million in shareholders equity. This quarter showed record profitability as gross margin continued to grow. We expect this trend in gross margins to continue, and revenue should ramp as the insurtech business starts to unfold.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO