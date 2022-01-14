ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excellon Resources Releases Results from Platosa Drilling

Excellon Resources (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) has announced results from its latest underground drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico. The follow-up drilling was conducted on the...

Excellon drills 2,490 g/t AgEq over 2.9 metres at Platosa, Mexico

Excellon Resources Inc. [EXN-TSX, NYSE; E4X2-FSE] reported results from underground drilling at the 100%-owned Platosa mine in Durango, Mexico. Follow-up drilling on the 817 zone below manto 623 defined a zone of high-grade silver mineralization, with underground diamond drilling results including 2,490 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 2.9 metres (1,430 g/t silver, 12.0% lead and 21.7% zinc) and 5,089 g/t AgEq over 0.4 metres (4,035 g/t silver, 25.2% lead and 11.8% zinc) in EX21UG761.
