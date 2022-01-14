ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Food Truck Friday with Ihawan Sa Colorado

If you’re craving for some authentic Filipino style BBQ, look no further than Ihawan Sa Colorado food truck.

Owners Michael and Irish Snow brings the popular Pinoy grilled street bbq and other traditional Filipino street food to Colorado.

From grilled port belly to banana lumpia, Ihawan sa Colorado has it all. You can find out where Ihawan sa Colorado food truck via the Go Truckerster app or check them out on their Facebook page.

