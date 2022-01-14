UPDATE: Large house fire in Kearns controlled and under investigation

KEARNS, Utah ( ABC4 ) – When Utah Fire Authorities arrived on scene they were able to see extensive smoke and flames nearing the back of the house.

At first though authorities made an aggressive entrance into the house to search for victims, but exited after the homeowner verified both herself and the other person living at the house had made it out safely.

It took authorities about 30 minutes to gain control over the fire.

Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire authorities expect the investigation to be quite extensive due to an ample amount of damage that was done to the home.

Two pets exited the home and were left unharmed.

Two people were displaced during the event of the fire and are seeking help from Red Cross.

ORIGINAL STORY: UPDATE: Large house fire reported in Kearns located

FRIDAY 01/14/2022 11:52 a.m.

KEARNS, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The location of the house fire in Kearns has been identified as 4883 S. Heath Ave.

ORIGINAL STORY: ONGOING: Large house fire reported in Kearns

FRIDAY 01/14/2022 11:44 a.m.

KEARNS, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Utah Fire Authorities are currently responding to a house fire in Kearns in the 5400 South 4800 West area. Heavy smoke and large amounts of fire have been reported. No known people are inside the home.

Little is known about the incident but ABC4 has a crew en route and will update the story as more information becomes available.

