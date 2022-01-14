ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Man accused of rape at Canton Manor arrested

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otYQt_0dlyOsfz00

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The man accused of raping a female at the Canton Manor Developmental Center was arrested.

According to Chief Otha Brown, Antwon Harris is being held on no bond at the Madison County Detention Center. He is expected to make a court appearance on February 9 at the Madison Municipal Court.

One killed, one injured in shooting on Oak Street in Natchez

Brown said Harris was arrested while walking to his vehicle at the Canton High apartment complex on Liberty Street.

Police said the rape happened on Thursday, January 13 around 5:00 a.m. The chief did not say if the victim was an employee or a resident of the facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 9

VictoryNChrist poll
5d ago

Please keep him in jai!!! Applaud the Police for a job well done. He was right across the street from the jail.

Reply
5
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson police respond to shooting on Normandy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting on Normandy Drive near Northside Drive Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe a drive-by shootout happened between individuals in the area. Some of the individuals were in a Ford Fusion. Police said a 22-year-old was grazed in the head and shot in the foot nearby on Manila […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for burglary, aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a burglary and aggravated assault. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Jermazzeo Aldridge on charges stemming from an incident that happened Monday, January 17. The incident took place at the apartment of former mayor Tony Yarber’s daughter in the 5115 Old Canton Road. Aldridge is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police search for man missing since November 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since November 2021. Police said Terry Johnson, 60, is five feet and nine inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, November 2, 2021, on Liberty Street. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woodville woman killed in drive-by shooting

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Woodville woman was killed after 25 bullets were shot into her home on Monday, January 17. The Natchez Democrat reported Judy White was shot and killed at her home on Judy Dahl Road around 7:00 p.m. Mayor Drew Pierson said he doesn’t believe she was the intended victim. Woodville Police […]
WOODVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Madison, MS
Canton, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Mississippi coast man charged with murder in father’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coast man has been charged with murder in connection with his father’s death, authorities said. Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Deputies found the body of 77-year-old Thomas Donald Baxter inside his Ocean Springs home […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

One dead, two injured after shooting in Marion County

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed and two were injured after a shooting in Foxworth on Tuesday, January 18. Marion County deputies said they responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 587. They found three people were shot. Hannah Gomez, 21, of Foxworth, was taken to a local hospital then airlifted […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police respond to shooting on Dorgan Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on Dorgan Street before 11:30 a.m. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time. According to Officer Sam Brown, the incident was an accidental shooting.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Police
WJTV 12

Murder suspect extradited, booked into Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted for a Columbus murder has been extradited back to Muscogee County after being arrested in South Carolina earlier in the month. Corey Troupe, 24, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Friday, following his extradition. A warrant for Troupe’s arrested was issued on Jan. 4, 2022, in […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WJTV 12

Starkville police arrest 4 in connection to death of 9-year-old

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Starkville police arrested four people in connection to the death of a 9-year-old. Police said the investigation began on January 5. The Starkville Police Department (SPD) has issued 62 search warrants in connection to the case so far. They said Angelica Robertson, 25; Walter Deloach, 35; and Jazzerine Peter Hart, 34; […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Lincoln County deputies investigate multiple auto burglaries

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lincoln County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) responsible for multiple auto burglaries. Investigators said the burglaries happened in the eastern part of the county Sunday night or early Monday morning on Warren Road, Allen Road and Gill Drive. Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact the Lincoln […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man chased by police found dead days later

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Friends and family of a Mississippi man found dead in a marsh nearly a week after police chased him there want to know how he died and why officers did not locate his body earlier. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is probing 36-year-old Corri Howard’s death, and Jackson County Coroner […]
MOSS POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Holmes County woman found dead

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Missing Holmes County woman, Jaqueline Epps, has been found dead, according to Sheriff Willie March. A search team found Epps in a creek along Highway 12 near a truck stop around 6:15 p.m. Monday, January 17.  Authorities do not expect foul play. The Lexington native had been missing since Sunday, January […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy