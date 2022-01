A man escaped serious injury after crashing his car on Schultz Road south of Wading River Manor Road early this morning. The 54-year-old man was trapped in his car, in bitter cold temperatures, for nearly two hours on the desolate road before the crash was discovered at 4:45 a.m. by a passing motorist, who happened be a paramedic from a nearby EMS agency, according to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps Assistant Chief James Alfano.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO