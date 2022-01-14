ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Martinsville, WV

A newly released mystery-thriller novel features New Martinsville

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnwxI_0dlyNgII00

NEW MARTINSVILLE W.Va. — ( WTRF ) Do you like a good mystery or thriller? How about one based in your hometown? A young local author has just released her first book. It’s called “The Pen Pal” and it’s based in small-town New Martinsville, West Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMlws_0dlyNgII00
Storm Young, Author

The author, Storm Young, says she moved to New Martinsville while in high school and the sense of community inspired her to incorporate it in her first novel.

Young says the main character reflects some of her own characteristics and experiences. She says she wanted the characters to be relatable but had to add some unexpected twists and turns along the way.

I decided to write what I knew so, I’m a military wife, I was a new mother, and I know what It’s like to go through postpartum depression and be alone. So, I was like, this is a perfect friendship-based story line that I really don’t see a lot.

The story follows the character Shiloh Ray who is from Alaska, and she meets a woman named Penelope from New Martinsville, and they become pen pals and they talk for the longest time, until one day, the letters from Penelope just stop.

Storm Young, Author
The Pen Pal by Storm Young

Young says if you’re familiar with the New Martinsville area, you might even recognize places she references in the book.

Her novel is currently ranked in the top 100 new releases in its category on Amazon.

Young says she’s already working on her next book so, keep an eye out for that as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

National Popcorn Day celebrates a treat that dates back thousands of years

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) On January 19, we pause to recognize the snack that can taste like whatever it’s paired with, whether it’s caramel, jalapeno cheddar or the traditional butter and salt. On Market Plaza in Wheeling, Mmm Popcorn was doing a brisk business as people were coming in to stock up and celebrate. “We are […]
WTRF- 7News

Dunkin’ opening announced for Moundsville just in time for iced coffee

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Get your mugs ready! Construction has restarted in Moundsville for the future home of the coffee and donut franchise, Dunkin’. Located adjacent to the Walmart on Route 2, the foundation is set and now crews will start the walls.  Construction kicked off in the late fall, but because it sits near Walmart, an agreement was struck that work […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay’s Chance rail trail fetches over $146,000 at auction

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s iconic Chance rail trail will be replaced this fall with a brand new trackless train, but the old train just fetched a huge sum at auction. The final auction price for the Chance rail was a whopping $146,531.25 with buyers premium. Around 6:00pm Wednesday evening, the high bid was […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Martinsville, WV
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack a “Game Changer” for the Salvation Army

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack presented $6883.38 to the Salvation Army through its Game Changer donation program. The company will present the donation to Captain Jennifer VanMeter of the Salvation Army. Donation will help kids get to summer camp Regional President and General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Kim Florence, said donations to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sugardale ending production on bologna

(WJW) — Whether it’s served cold or fried between two slices of bread, one all-American favorite enjoyed at home, school, work or even restaurants is on the chopping block at Sugardale. The over 100-year-old Massillon company said in a statement to FOX 8 that they continually monitor consumer eating trends that are always evolving, which […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#New Mother#Friendship
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia trying to ban school mask, testing requirements with Act

A group of Republican lawmakers in West Virginia is trying to pass a law forbidding mask mandates in K-12 schools. The “Public School Health Rights Act” would also restrict districts from requiring COVID-19 testing for people who don’t have symptoms and prevent students or school employees from being made to quarantine or isolate unless they […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Hundreds of FUS students to join pro-life supporters in 49th March for Life

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF)- Hundreds of Franciscan University of Steubenville students will take a big stand against abortion in Washington D.C. Along with University President Father Dave Pivonka, they’re returning for the 49th March for Life, including pro-life student advocate Niklas Koehler. “If the pro-life movement shows up, we would basically be making a stand. We […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

King of The Hill is coming back

I tell you what, King of The Hill is making a comeback. The show’s creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are planning to revive the animated series with their new animation company called Bandera Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There are no officials details made about how the reboot will play out or when and […]
TV SERIES
WTRF- 7News

Donation will help kids get to summer camp

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Hotel Casino Racetrack’s “Game Changer” program turned out to be a true game changer for the Wheeling Salvation Army Tuesday. The program takes the uncashed casino or racing vouchers left by customers and $5 donations from employees and presents them to an area charity. On Tuesday they donated $6,883.38—the amount gathered […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

First cases of Omicron reported in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department confirms that the first Omicron cases have been detected in the county. Health Administrator Howard Gamble told 7News that two cases of the variant were discovered from testing in late December. Gamble explained that those tests were done at a local pharmacy. He also said […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Ohio school staff member accused of forcing child to eat from trash

A video taken from a surveillance camera inside the cafeteria at an Ohio school shows a school staff member forcing a nine-year-old girl to eat a waffle from the a trash can. The school district at Palm Elementary School in Lorain, Ohio blurred the faces of all students involved. The nine-year-old girl allegedly told the […]
LORAIN, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy