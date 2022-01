Retail sales last month bested 2020 comparisons, despite headwinds from Omicron and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales in December were $626.8 billion, marking an increase of 16.9% from December 2020. December’s numbers were down 1.9% from November 2021, which was likely a result of more people completing their holiday shopping earlier in the season to avoid stock-outs from supply chain issues. Overall, total sales throughout 2021 were up 19.3% from 2020. Sales between October 2021 and December 2021 were up 17.1% compared to the same period in 2020. December gasoline sales were up 41% year over year and food services and drinking...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO