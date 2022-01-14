ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Third Hazleton drug dealer turns himself in

By Emily Silvi
 5 days ago

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police say that a wanted man has turned himself in.

On Monday afternoon, Wascar Lewis Jr. turned himself into police on a felony arrest warrant issued by the Narcotics Department of the Hazleton Police.

Lewis was wanted on multiple drug charges following an investigation that involved two of his “associates” Wilmer Cortorreal Ortega and Christopher Espinosa .

Lewis is charged with the delivery of a controlled substance, intent to deliver, and conspiracy. Bail was set at $25,000.

