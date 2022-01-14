DeSoto ISD Offering Free COVID Vaccines Next Week

While COVID-19 cases in Ellis County are at an all time high with 3,031 active cases and a positivity rate of 38.3%, local officials aren’t sounding the alarm or urging caution. So, unless you’re following your local news source or monitoring the COVID data on the DSHS dashboard, you might not realize COVID-19 cases in Ellis County are the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Data from the Texas Tribune shows Ellis County has reported 2900 new cases the last 14 days.

ELLIS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO