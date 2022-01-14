ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

DeSoto ISD Offering Free COVID Vaccines Next Week

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 5 days ago
DeSoto Independent School District is partnering with the Burleson Pharmacy to offer free vaccines beginning Tuesday, January 18 through Thursday January 20 at the former DeSoto East Middle School campus located at 601 E. Belt Line in DeSoto. PCR COVID-19 testing will also...

Health
