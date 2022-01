(CBS4) – While Colorado’s top doctors may agree the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many areas, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance as some front-line health care workers burn out amid numerous roadblocks. “We still have a couple more weeks at least of very high case rates and associated hospital utilization and you’ve got to remember, this is a time of year when you typically have people seeking health care at high rates even without the pandemic being here and so people still have heart attacks, strokes, high acuity medical conditions...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO