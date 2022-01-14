Loaded gun found in knapsack at Pittsburgh International Airport

A gun was found in a woman’s knapsack at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A Ligonier woman was found carrying a loaded gun in her knapsack Friday at the Pittsburgh International Airport, officials said.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the loaded .380 caliber handgun was located after the bag went through a checkpoint X-ray machine.

The woman told officers that she forgot she had the gun with her.

Allegheny County Police were alerted and they confiscated the weapon. The incident will be followed up with the issuance of a federal financial civil penalty, the TSA said.

TSA can issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 if a person brings a weapon with them to a checkpoint, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances.

Last year, a slew of guns were found at security checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport, prompting officials to tighten consequences surrounding the situations. By October, 27 guns had been caught in carry-on baggage at the airport over the course of the year, causing officials to threaten the loss of passengers’ concealed carry permits along with getting fined.

Finding guns at checkpoints has been a problem for years. According to the TSA, 32 guns were found in 2017, 34 in 2018 and 35 in 2020.

Information on how to properly travel with a firearm can be found here.