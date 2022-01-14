REMEMBERING MLK

”Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.”

— Martin Luther King, Jr.

LAURINBURG — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech “I Have A Dream” was a motivating factor in the Civil Rights Movement.

In front of more than 250,000 people, King powerfully said, “And so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream.”

The speech, which still resonates with so many people nearly 60 years later was born in North Carolina. King, who made several visits to the state —particularly the Durham, Greensboro, and Raleigh areas — spoke to a crowd of 1,000 people in the Booker T. Washington High School gym in Rocky Mount in 1962. According to NC Office of Archives and History, King said, “I have a dream that one day right here in Rocky Mount, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will meet at the table of brotherhood, knowing that one God brought man to the face of the Earth. I have a dream tonight that one day my little daughter and my two sons will grow up in a world not conscious of the color of their skin, but only conscious of the fact that they are members of the human race… .”

King’s footprint in North Carolina not only shaped his most known speech but the path of many people in the Scotland County community.

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said King’s legacy represented a lot of what she saw in her home and community while growing up.

“In school when studying the different types of leaders, especially with regards to civil rights and his approach. I would have to say my approach to things is to try and educate people and try to have conversations and dialogue and work through consensus and have the least conflict possible,” she said.

LeGrand added that studying King also taught her that you have to stay true to your values and your purpose.

“MLK’s philosophies and his work and his beliefs are very much a part of who I am today,” she said.

State Rep. Garland Pierce, pastor at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, remembers hearing King’s speeches and sermons on the radio when he was growing up. He said he was always impressed by his speeches and his preaching.

“I think that has helped shape me. Because a lot of the work I do for mankind is based a lot on what Dr. King did in his lifetime. It was a very short life, but I think a lot of us ministers can mirror a lot of what we say sometimes based on some of Dr. King’s speeches and his sermons,” Pierce said.

Pierce, who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., said knowing that King was also a member of the organization is one of the reasons he joined while in college.

“I grew up in that era where he was making a difference in our country and I think he still continues to make a difference,” Pierce said. “All that I do each and every day is a reflection of what Dr. King stood for to serve humanity and make a difference in our community.”

The Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson, president of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance, said though King was killed in 1968, his 6-year-old daughter knows who he is and what he stood for.

“We need to talk about [King] more and not just this time of the year,” he said.

Pierce said it is important to share King’s legacy with young people.

“Dr. King was way ahead of his time, there’s no doubt about that, he mirrored himself after [Mahatma] Gandhi,” he said. “Our young people need to do a study on Dr. King to look at the life of Dr. King, it is obvious that he was not a perfect man, but he was a good man who made a difference in the life of so many people. And we are the better because of Martin Luther King Jr., in America and we have to continue to push forward.”

Gibson said one of the biggest lessons he’s learned from the life of King is “no one is better than I am and I am not better than anyone else.”

“Everybody is somebody, we have to treat everybody as you want to be treated,” Pierce added.

He said that in his day-to-day work dealing with the community, he takes this lesson with him, treating everyone the same no matter the person’s race, social standing or wealth.

“This has been impactful for my life,” Gibson said.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve been 93 years old today. He was murdered on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of Lorraine Motel in Memphis. King had been scheduled to visit Durham that day and the trip to Memphis had been a last-minute change, according to the Durham Civil Rights Heritage project.

When he died, King was 39 years old.

LOCAL EVENTS

***

Sunday

— The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Service titled “The Drum Major Instinct” at 5 p.m. The service will be virtual only and can be found on Zoom with the code 497 665 4972. The speaker will be the Rev. Ruby Lennon.

Monday

— The Scotland County NAACP is honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with a caravan starting at the College Plaza Center on Atkinson Street. The assembly will be at 10:45 a.m. with the caravan beginning at 11 a.m.