Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (1/23/22) For the second time this season, the Buffalo Bills are headed to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This game comes almost a year after the Bills were wildly defeated by the Chiefs in the AFC championship game last season and just weeks after the Bills returned the favor in week 5 of this year. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives the Bills the edge, giving them a 52.1% chance to make the conference championship; however, oddsmakers favor the Chiefs. Both teams will be looking for redemption in this game – the Bills handed the Chiefs one of two losses on their home field this year and the Chiefs embarrassed the Bills last year in the conference championship, so stakes are very high. Since their last meeting, both teams have hit their stride on offense so I’d expect to see a different game plan from both teams this time around, but competitive nonetheless. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Bengals-Titans game in the AFC conference championship; both teams that have beat the Chiefs this season.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO