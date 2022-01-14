Demonstrators arrested outside Hochul’s NYC office as renters face eviction

MANHATTAN – Several housing activists were arrested Friday while protesting the end of the eviction moratorium outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office.

Demonstrators shut down part of Third Avenue in front of the governor’s Midtown office while voicing their concerns over the hundreds of thousands of renters who face evictions.

Police later began to conduct arrests outside the office.

About two dozen people were arrested, according to PIX11 News’ Henry Rosoff, who was at the scene.

T he state’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium expires on Saturday. In New York City, about 200,000 households could face eviction.

Mayor Eric Adams r eminded tenants of their legal rights. His administration is launching a campaign in multiple languages to remind New Yorkers they cannot be locked out of buildings, they do not have to leave until there is a legal process and they have a right to legal representation regardless of immigration status.

Adams also echoed calls from state and congressional leaders asking that New York’s rental assistance program be replenished by the federal government — arguing that New York has not gotten its fair share.

Hochul said earlier this week, she was having conversations with the Legislature on what to do once the eviction ban ends Saturday.

New Yorkers can now once again apply for rental relief and temporary protection from eviction. That’s even as the state doesn’t have enough money to help them, absent more federal aid.

Applicants get protection from eviction while the state reviews their application.

New Yorkers can head to the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal to apply now

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.