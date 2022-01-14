George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy to Receive Top Producers Guild Honor

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Arnold, the French actor who stars opposite Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris, has signed with APA for representation. Darren Starr’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Netflix comedy centers on Emily Cooper (Collins), a young woman from the Midwest who is hired by the Parisian marketing firm Savoir to provide them with an American perspective on things. Arnold portrays the firm’s bold, confident, and sarcastic receptionist Julien, who keeps Emily in the loop on all the juicy office gossip. Emily in Paris premiered on the streamer in October of 2020. It returned for its second season in December and has already been renewed for two more. Arnold has also appeared in a National Theater Live production of Antony & Cleopatra opposite Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and in the Canal+ comedy series, Platane. He continues to be represented by Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment.

