Tim Allen returning as ‘Santa Clause’ in series for Disney+

By John Clark
 5 days ago

(WTVO) — Tim Allen will be returning to star in a new “Santa Clause” series for Disney+.

Disney made the announcement on Friday, according to Deadline .

“The Santa Clause” was released in 1994, and was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2006.

The new series will reunite Allen and the creator of the hit sitcom Last Man Standing .

According to Deadline, the new series finds Scott Calvin (Allen) “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties and, more important, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the Pole.”

