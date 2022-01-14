RI’s COVID test notification system is down; here’s how to check your results

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who received a COVID-19 test at a state-run site may have to wait a little longer to be notified of their results through text or email.

The R.I. Department of Health announced Friday that its test result notification system was experiencing a temporary outage due to a technical issue.

People can still check on their results by visiting the state’s COVID-19 Testing Portal , which will require getting an access code through email.

The Health Department issued a reminder that the results of rapid tests should be ready the same day, while PCR tests take at least two to three days to process.

Demand for testing remains high, with the state averaging more than 25,000 per day, according to the latest data from the Health Department.

In an effort to meet that demand, Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday the state has received an additional 400,000 at-home rapid COVID tests.

“Our team is pursuing every possible avenue to secure more at-home rapid tests for Rhode Islanders,” McKee said. “I have personally made calls to the management team of several vendors in the industry and our whole of government team is following up on pending orders every day. We are fully committed to ensuring that Rhode Island continues to test more per capita than any other state in the nation.”

The tests will be made available to cities and towns within the next week. McKee said 70% of the tests will be given to municipalities to hand out, while 30% will be distributed through community-based organizations.

The data also shows the state surpassed 300,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases, with another 4,725 disclosed on Friday, along with 12 additional deaths.

As for hospitalizations, Rhode Island is currently hovering around 500 for the first time since its peak of 513 back in mid-December 2020.

The Health Department said there were 499 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals as of Wednesday, with 48 people in the ICU and 34 on ventilators.

