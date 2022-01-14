Traverse City Author Hopes to Inspire Couples to Make Their Marriages “Unbreakable” in New Book

Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce or separation.

As those numbers continue to rise during the pandemic, Traverse City author Jim Krupka hopes his new book will help keep couples together.

Krupka and his wife have been married for 48 years, and have five grown children.

Jim joined “The Four” live this week to talk about his book, “Make Your Marriage Unbreakable: 10 Steps to a Lifetime of Joy in an Unbreakable, Divorce-Proof Marriage.”