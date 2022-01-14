ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Author Hopes to Inspire Couples to Make Their Marriages “Unbreakable” in New Book

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce or separation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ouut5_0dlyJFnd00

As those numbers continue to rise during the pandemic, Traverse City author Jim Krupka hopes his new book will help keep couples together.

Krupka and his wife have been married for 48 years, and have five grown children.

Jim joined “The Four” live this week to talk about his book, “Make Your Marriage Unbreakable: 10 Steps to a Lifetime of Joy in an Unbreakable, Divorce-Proof Marriage.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

New Jersey Author Creates Books Empowering Black Girls To Love

Sharee Miller has been inspired to create books to empower children of color to feel beautiful and proud of their “princess hair,” NBC Washington reports. Miller, an author based in Jersey City, New Jersey, explained that during her childhood, she didn’t see much representation of girls who looked like her embracing their natural hair. However, once she became an adult, she began using her gifts to create images of natural hair that children could be inspired from.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
agrinews-pubs.com

Author hopes to inspire people to live their best life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some people know exactly what they want to do with their lives when they are very young. For others, it takes a little figuring out. You could say the light bulb went on for Clancy Clark when he was 23 years old. Like a lot...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
wabi.tv

Lincoln couple co-authors inspiring children’s book

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A husband-wife duo is teaming up to create a children’s book with a special message. “Just a Kid from Maine” is the latest title from McSea Books, a publishing company owned by Lincoln’s Stephanie Mulligan. Stephanie initially discovered her knack for writing in...
LINCOLN, ME
Williston Daily Herald

Readers find inspiration in "A Reason for Hope"

Bad things happen to good people. This is something you know, but why you? When the worst can happen, why does it? Were you were born under unlucky stars or with terrible karma? Maybe you’re just some poor, forgotten schlub in the universal scheme of things. Or maybe, as in the new book “A Reason for Hope” by Kristin von Kreisler, there’s something better in store for you.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Unbreakable
mypaperonline.com

West Orange author champions acceptance in new book

Accepting others for who they are is a beautiful thing. For one: stop making them feel they’re not enough. Just ask Tiberah Berhanu, whose first book, “My Uncle is an Alien” addresses the importance of ditching judgment and expectations. “I believe we are surrounded by inspiration; just...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
wisc.edu

A Conversation with Andrea Elliott, author of Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City

2–3 Eastern | 1–2 Central | 12–1 Mountain | 11–12 Pacific. Register Now | Add to Calendar (iCal file) The Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is pleased to host award-winning New York Times journalist and author Andrea Elliott to discuss her book, Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City.
MADISON, WI
Telegraph

New children's book coming from Hardin author

HARDIN — B.M. Smith, also known as Beth Smith, is back with another “An Evan and Cassie Adventure,” her sixth book in the series, “Our First Day of School.”. The “An Evan and Cassie Adventure” series is about a young brother and sister, based on Smith’s own children who are now adults. Smith’s latest book tells the story of their first day of school — Evan in pre-K and his older sister, Cassie, in kindergarten.
HARDIN, IL
mcphersonweeklynews.com

New book offers hope in the new year

By Jessie Wagoner Amber Jewell, LMSW, insists life is tough, but so are you. Jewell’s hope and belief in the power of healing is now showcased in her recently published book, Finding Hope: The 12 Keys to Healing Hardship, Hurt and Sorrow. The small book delivers a big impact -- a chance for readers […]
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
nmu.edu

New Webinar with Book Authors Debuts

Lynn Domina, Northern Michigan University English department head and professor, is launching a new webinar series titled "Let's Talk Books at NMU" on Friday, Jan. 21. Each month, she will invite a scholar with a recently published book to join her for a discussion of their work. The webinars will be held at 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month. The public is invited to join.
MARQUETTE, MI
pasadenanow.com

Books that Inspire Fresh Beginnings, Positive Habits, and Start the New Year off Right!

By JEANNE HUYBRECHTS, Chief Academic Officer, and Keira Pride, Library Services Manager, Stratford School JANUARY 18, 2022. Nearly thirty years ago, at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony, poet Maya Angelou read her composition On the Pulse of Morning, a poem that encouraged fresh beginnings and positive habits even while lamenting the failings of our past, notably those related to the environment. On the Pulse of Morning is about Nature, but like all fine poems, it speaks to larger themes, imparting wisdom between the lines and new insights with each re-read. Among this poem’s broad messages are that humans, by virtue of their intellects, do have the capacity to change, and that Hope is a motivator. Hope for a better future can be the basis for fresh beginnings and new habits.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nowdecatur.com

Maren Morris Hopes New Single Inspires People To Chase Their Dreams

Maren Morris' new single “Circles Around This Town” is very autobiographical, however Maren tells us she wanted to song to contain a universal message. “It’s sort of a look back on my history, but it’s hopefully inspiring to any upcoming or aspiring songwriter or anyone that wants to chase their dream down like you’re never really done is the the fun thing about this life is, you know, the targets always moving. And I wanted to write a song to remind myself, especially in such a crazy time when we couldn’t tour that this is how you got to where you are and you got to be real, real grateful for it.”
MUSIC
Missoulian

Hard look back: Author Doug Peacock asks 'Was It Worth It?' in new book

Finding the words “Was it worth it?” etched on a desert rock forces an odd perspective on effort. Doug Peacock, who’s spent a life pursuing wild, odd and frequently dangerous goals, came across that phrase twice while rambling around the mountains of Arizona. In his latest book, the advocate for grizzly bears and threatened landscapes uses it to sum up his experience. Subtitled “A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home,” the volume compiles adventures his questing ambition has opened for him, from memorials to mentors to encounters with desert jaguars and island tortoises.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
news3lv.com

Former showgirl turned author Linda Smith talks new book

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — She's a former showgirl turned author, and she's released a new book. Linda Smith joined us to talk about the sequel to her debut memoir. Visit LindasLife.com to learn more and to purchase a copy of the book, "Confessions of a Sin City Fundraiser."
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Auction of Roman villa with Caravaggio mural draws no bids

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday sparked by a dispute between its heirs. The sprawling Casino dell'Aurora will be put up for sale again in April, with the base price of 471 million euros ($534 million) lowered by about 20 percent, according to the notary involved in the sale. "Nobody took part in the auction," Camillo Verde told AFP, saying the next sale would take place on April 7 at 2:00pm Rome time. The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.
WORLD
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy