Woman sues Walmart for discrimination over uniforms

The uniforms Walmart requires its truck drivers to wear amount to "blatant sex discrimination" against female workers because they only fit male bodies, a lawsuit alleges. In a class-action suit filed Tuesday in Alabama, Walmart truck driver Diana Webb said her ill-fitting driver uniform led her to buy garments that closely resembled the retailer's mandatory clothing, according to court documents. Webb, who joined Walmart in July 2020 as a delivery driver, asked to be reimbursed for the clothes, but the company declined, the complaint states.
