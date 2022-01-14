ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Woman sues Walmart for discrimination over uniforms

Cover picture for the articleAla. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Walmart has been hit with a possible class action lawsuit over the pants employees are required to wear. An Alabama woman alleges the retailer is discriminating against women...

Lawsuit says TV fell on woman at Walmart

BATON ROUGE - Ivy Morris' July lawsuit filed in the East Baton Rouge District Court against Walmart was recently removed to Baton Rouge federal court by the defendant. According to the lawsuit, on Nov. 27, 2020, Morris was on the premises of Walmart shopping when a large flat-screened TV fell on top of her. Morris alleges that the TV was stacked on other TVs too high, and Defendant was responsible for knowing that this could create a hazardous condition able to injury customers.
Alabama woman sues Walmart, claims work pants only fit male drivers

An Alabama woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Walmart, claiming the giant retailer’s requirement for wearing uniform pants discriminates against women. Walmart requires male and female delivery drivers nationwide to wear a uniform or face termination, according to Diana Webb’s lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in federal court in the northern district of Alabama. Webb’s 13-page lawsuit accuses Walmart of sexual discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, according to court documents.
Walmart gives female truckers pants that are ‘impossible to wear,’ suit says

A Walmart truck driver is suing the company over its uniform pants, which she says are “impossible” for women to wear. Diana Webb, who drives for Walmart out of an Alabama distribution center, filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all female drivers affected by the improperly fitting pants, the news site AL.com reported. The suit accuses Walmart of sexual discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
Walmart accused of having sexist truck driver uniforms

The uniforms Walmart requires its truck drivers to wear amount to "blatant sex discrimination" against female workers because they only fit male bodies, a lawsuit alleges. In a class-action suit filed Tuesday in Alabama, Walmart truck driver Diana Webb said her ill-fitting driver uniform led her to buy garments that closely resembled the retailer's mandatory clothing, according to court documents. Webb, who joined Walmart in July 2020 as a delivery driver, asked to be reimbursed for the clothes, but the company declined, the complaint states.
