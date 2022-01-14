ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca (AZN) COVID-19 Booster Dose Useful Against Omicron

Cover picture for the articleAZN - Free Report) announced positive data from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing study, which evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of the third/booster dose of Vaxzevria, AZN’s COVID-19 vaccine. The D7220C00001 study involves administering a third/booster dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine after three months to individuals who...

The Conversation U.S.

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming gap in global access to these vaccines. As a virologist who has followed this pandemic closely, I contend that this vaccine inequity should be of grave concern to everyone. If the world has learned anything from this pandemic,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine booster provides good antibody protection against Omicron

A third 'booster' dose of COVID-19 vaccine successfully raises antibody levels that neutralize the Omicron variant, according to laboratory findings from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Center, published today (Wednesday) as a Research letter in The Lancet. Researchers found that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Zacks.com

Pfizer's (PFE) Prevnar 20 Plus COVID Vaccine Study Succeeds

PFE - Free Report) announced positive top-line data from a phase III study evaluating the co-administration of its newly approved 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Prevnar-20 with it and partner BioNTech’s (. BNTX - Free Report) mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine at the same time in adults 65 years of age or...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Weather Channel

Instead of Using Same COVID-19 Vaccines for Booster Doses, Update Vaccines to Specifically Combat New Variants: Experts

Although the current COVID-19 vaccines provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by variants of concern (VOC), health experts believe that new vaccines that can prevent infection and transmission are needed. All major COVID-19 vaccines have been developed against the original strain of SARS CoV-2....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Zacks.com

BridgeBio (BBIO), Amgen Partner in Advanced Solid Tumors Study

BBIO - Free Report) announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen (. AMGN - Free Report) to evaluate the combination of its investigational SHP2 inhibitor BBP-398 with the latter’s KRAS G12C inhibitor Lumakras in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced solid tumors. Both BridgeBio...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Research Finds COVID-19 mRNA Booster Dose is Necessary to Protect Against Omicron Variant

Study strongly supports the CDC’s guidance that booster shots are appropriate for anyone ages 16 and older, and that mRNA vaccines are preferred. An additional booster dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna is necessary to provide immunity against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published in Cell.
SCIENCE
FOXBusiness

FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced by a month for people aged 18 and above, will provide better protection sooner against the variant, which is driving up infections and overwhelming hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
EurekAlert

COVID-19 – Omicron: resistant to most monoclonal antibodies but neutralized by a booster dose

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months. Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP), Inserm and the CNRS, studied the sensitivity of the Omicron variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to antibodies in the blood of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the Delta variant. The scientists demonstrated that Omicron is much less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta. The scientists then analyzed the blood of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Five months after vaccination, the antibodies in the blood were no longer capable of neutralizing Omicron. This loss of efficacy was also observed in individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past 12 months. Administering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals led to a significant increase in antibody levels that was sufficient to neutralize Omicron. Omicron is therefore much less sensitive to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies currently used in clinical practice or obtained after two vaccine doses.
SCIENCE

