Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Missaukee County Forest
For this week’s Drone Sights and Sounds, we take you above a very cold looking forest in Missaukee County as northern Michigan waits out this cold spell.
For this week’s Drone Sights and Sounds, we take you above a very cold looking forest in Missaukee County as northern Michigan waits out this cold spell.
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.https://www.9and10news.com
Comments / 0