Carnival stock (NYSE: CCL), the largest cruise line operator in the U.S., has fared quite well recently, rising by almost 22% over the last month, compared to the broader S&P 500 which has gained just 1% over the same period. The rally has come despite the recent surge in U.S. Covid-19 cases amid the spread of the highly infectious omicron virus variant. Cruise ships have seen a 30-fold increase in Covid-19 infections over two weeks, and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against cruise ship travel, regardless of vaccination status.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO