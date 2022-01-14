ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Popeyes opens new location in Albany

By Sara Rizzo
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has opened a new location in Albany. The location opened January 14 in Mount Hope Commons at 351 Southern Boulevard.

Hattie’s fried chicken coming to Albany’s South End

The grand opening and ribbon cutting was at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. If you buy a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, you’ll receive a ticket to enter to win a 65” TV, gift cards and memorabilia.

Popeyes currently has four other locations in Albany, including in Crossgates Mall, on Central Avenue, on State Street and on Hoosick Street.

