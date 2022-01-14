Popeyes opens new location in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has opened a new location in Albany. The location opened January 14 in Mount Hope Commons at 351 Southern Boulevard.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting was at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. If you buy a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, you’ll receive a ticket to enter to win a 65” TV, gift cards and memorabilia.

Popeyes currently has four other locations in Albany, including in Crossgates Mall, on Central Avenue, on State Street and on Hoosick Street.

