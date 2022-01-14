ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Morocco through, Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Morocco qualified for the knockout stages at the African Cup of Nations...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
vavel.com

Highlights and Goals: Gabon 2-2 Morocco in Africa Cup

Méyé enters and Boupendza comes off for Gabon. Mayi (in), Allevinah (out), Gabon (out) Ounahi and Chakla come out. Saiss and Tarik Tissoudali come in. Hakimi's free kick into the corner to level the game 2-2. 3:30 PM3 hours ago. 81'. Goal Gabon. Aaron-Salem Boupendza's cross to the...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Senegal held and Guinea lose, but both reach Cup of Nations last 16

Bafoussam (Cameroon) (AFP) – Senegal were held 0-0 by minnows Malawi in Bafoussam on Tuesday despite the return of stars Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye, but still won Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations. On an afternoon of surprises, Guinea fell 2-1 to already-eliminated Zimbabwe...
FIFA
vavel.com

Highlights: Malawi 0-0 Senegal in African Cup of Nations 2022

Muyaba's shot, but the ball goes over the side of Mendi's goal. With Aliou Cissé at the helm, Senegal has already arrived at the stadium where tonight they will be looking to make it three points and secure their place in the next phase. 10:33 AM5 hours ago. Complete...
FIFA
abc17news.com

Senegal, Guinea advance despite shock results at African Cup

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal has been held 0-0 by Malawi in another African Cup of Nations shock though the Senegalese still squeezed through to the knockout stages. Zimbabwe provided a double surprise by upsetting Guinea 2-1 in the other Group B game. Despite the loss, Guinea also advanced behind Senegal as those two teams took the automatic qualifying places in the group as expected but not in the manner expected. Malawi still has a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages for the first time as one of the four best third-place teams.
FIFA
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Barcelona tells Dembélé to find new club this month

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona wants to move France winger Ousmane Dembélé before the close of the winter transfer window, a top club official said on Thursday. Barcelona soccer director Mateu Alemany said the club told Dembélé he needs to find a new club after having refused to agree to a new deal. His contract expires in June.
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Inter survives scare to overcome Empoli 3-2 in Italian Cup

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan survived a scare as it beat Empoli 3-2 after extra time on Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. It appeared as if Empoli was about to pull off an upset in the round of 16 when it went ahead with Nedim Bajrami's strike and an own-goal by home 'keeper Ionuț Radu after Alexis Sánchez’s opener for Inter.
UEFA
The Independent

Unvaccinated Chelsea players could miss Champions League tie in France

Chelsea may be forced to leave any players not vaccinated against coronavirus at home for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille in March.France has toughened its Covid rules and there is now no exemption for unvaccinated professional athletes wishing to enter the country.European football’s governing body UEFA released a statement on Thursday morning saying that teams would be required “in principle” to abide by applicable rules in any country.UEFA is yet to publish its updated regulations for the knockout phases of its three men’s club competitions, which it says will provide “further guidance”.French president Emmanuel...
UEFA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Pérez not on El Salvador roster for World Cup qualifier

Former American forward Joshua Pérez was not on the roster of the El Salvador team coached by his uncle, Hugo Pérez, for training in Indianapolis ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States. Pérez was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams on...
MLS
CLASSIX 107.9

Jamaican 4-Man Bobsledding Is Back: The Olympic Drought Is No More

The ice is about to get hotter than a beef patty because the Jamaican bobsleigh team is back. For the first time ever, Jamaica has qualified for three-bobsled events in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Jamaica will be representing the men’s two-man and four-man, along with the woman’s monobob. The men’s four man team will […]
SPORTS
Reuters

In Western Sahara refugee camps, little optimism over frozen conflict

TINDOUF, Algeria (Reuters) - From the deep desert camps in Algeria near the border with Morocco where Sahrawi refugees have lived for decades, the latest diplomatic moves to resolve the long-frozen conflict over their territory feel a long way from resolution. As the new United Nations envoy for Western Sahara...
WORLD

