Part 1 | Philly D.A. | Episode 1
Civil rights champion Larry Krasner defies precedent with a landslide win to become...video.whyy.org
Probably one of the most despicable District Attorneys in the history of this country, much less the city of Philadelphia. He and his office have an undeniable history of allowing career and/or violent offenders to continue being menaces to our communities by either giving them a slap on the wrist or not prosecuting criminals to the fullest extent of the law when they appear in court. I respect no man/woman who does not accept responsibility for his/her part. I find it ironic and disrespectful that every time someone mentions his name they feel the need to paint this picture of an individual who's claim to fame is as a civil rights advocate, yet more men and women of color are killed in this city by some of those same individuals Krasner and his office allow to walk free in the streets of Philadelphia with little or no fear of prosecution or lengthy prison sentences.
Let Em Go Larry is no champion. He is a disgrace to the city of Philaldephia and a stain that needs to be removed. He has ensured that crims walk free and fear nothing, ensuring that decent, law abiding people in this city are not safe anywhere.
Yes, his arrogance towards the lawbiding citizens and keeping them safe from violent criminals is astounding and he won’t even admit to his failure as a public servant in the DA’s office. He needs to resign immediately. When will they start protecting the citizens of killadelphia? When?
