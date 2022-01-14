ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

New deal on the table between Special Metals and striking workers

By Lane Ball, Amanda Barren
 5 days ago

UPDATE (4:29 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14): Striking workers tell 13 News reporter Lane Ball that this new deal was rejected by union workers.

They say that the three-year deal was presented to a five-member negotiating committee by Special Metals and that it was immediately rejected.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A three-year deal proposal is on the table between Special Metals and the company’s striking workers.

That is according to United Steelworkers Local 40 president Chad Thompson.

Special Metals workers receive a layoff notice

Thompson tells 13 News no deal has been reached just yet.

450 Special Metals employees walked off the job on October 1.

A few weeks ago, the striking employees got some support from Senator Bernie Sanders, D- Vermont sent a letter to Warren Buffet who owns Special Metals parent company Precision Castparts telling him to get employees back to work.

At that time Buffett said he would pass along the message to Special Metals’ parent company, Precision Castparts, without a recommendation.

Appalachian Power: Planned upgrades to power grid in Huntington will reduce likelihood of outages

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Appalachian Power is saying they have plans to upgrade the electric transmission system in the Huntington, Kenova, and South Point, Ohio area, which will reduce the likelihood of outages. It is being called the South Point-West Huntington Transmission Line Rebuild Project. They are planning to upgrade the electric transmission system which […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Study to showcase Kentucky bourbon sector’s economic clout

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s bourbon industry is serving up a report showcasing its economic clout. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the findings of a study on the sector’s economic impact will be released Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend the event, along with the legislature’s top leaders — House Speaker David Osborne […]
KENTUCKY STATE
