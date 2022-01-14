New deal on the table between Special Metals and striking workers

UPDATE (4:29 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14): Striking workers tell 13 News reporter Lane Ball that this new deal was rejected by union workers.

They say that the three-year deal was presented to a five-member negotiating committee by Special Metals and that it was immediately rejected.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A three-year deal proposal is on the table between Special Metals and the company’s striking workers.

That is according to United Steelworkers Local 40 president Chad Thompson.

Thompson tells 13 News no deal has been reached just yet.

450 Special Metals employees walked off the job on October 1.

A few weeks ago, the striking employees got some support from Senator Bernie Sanders, D- Vermont sent a letter to Warren Buffet who owns Special Metals parent company Precision Castparts telling him to get employees back to work.

At that time Buffett said he would pass along the message to Special Metals’ parent company, Precision Castparts, without a recommendation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.